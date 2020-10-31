June 16, 1944 - October 13, 2020 Joseph Francis Fahlbusch Heitzler born in Bayonne, New Jersey, 76, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020, the morning of our parents 36th wedding anniversary. Only our dad, the production extraordinaire and master coordinator would hold out for such a special date. His beautiful wife Sandra, our family and his love for God were his biggest and true priorities in life. After more than a decade long battle with cancer, Joe was called home to be with the Lord. A style maven, dance party aficionado, avid golfer, mentor, prayer warrior, passionate listener, ever the entrepreneur, firestarter and perhaps his favorite, an urban cowboy. One of our dad's favorite quotes was, "Life is mostly froth and bubble, two things stand in stone, kindness in another's trouble and courage in your own." Joe is survived by his beloved family, his wife Sandra Bell Heitzler; sons James (Elizabeth), Chad (Aimee) and Sean (Piper); grandchildren Charlotte, Thatcher, Blake, Simon and Cissely; sisters Susan Walters and Christina Manero; sister-in-law Cindy Johnson and brother-in-law Jeff Bell and many nieces and nephews. Love you always Dad/JoeJoe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to advance Head and Neck Cancer Research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center., Attn: Diana Howard; (310) 206-0675; www.cancer.ucla.edu/donate
. In memory of Joseph Heitzler.