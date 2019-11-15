|
March 11, 1925 - November 4, 2019 Joseph F. Cuda died peacefully at age 94 in his Santa Clarita home surrounded by family. He retired in 1987 from Lockheed California Company after a 33-year career culminating with his contributions to the F-117 Stealth fighter built by its Skunk Works design bureau. He was born in Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska on the GI Bill after service with the Army Air Corps in WWII. He was a Los Angeles County resident of 65 years living in Canoga Park and then Santa Clarita after jostled by the 1994 Northridge earthquake. His wife of 48 years, Nora died in 2000. They leave behind three children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A Midwesterner to the end, it was a life well-lived.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019