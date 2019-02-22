October 26, 1943 - January 22, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gary Mattingly announce his passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the age of 75. A native of Kentucky, Gary moved to Los Angeles in 1954. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from California State University Los Angeles (CSULA). He continued his education at UCLA. In addition, he received a certificate in Fundamentals of Money Management and Advanced Money Management from the Wharton School of Finance. Gary was selected as a Distinguished Alumnus from the School of Business and Economics at CSULA. Gary began a long career with the City of Los Angeles starting in 1967 as a financial analyst for the City Administrative Office. In l982 he was appointed General Manager of the Los Angeles City Fire and Police Pension System (LAFPP). During his tenure the Fund grew from $1.5 billion to $12.3 billion when he retired in 2005. He will forever be remembered and beloved by his wife of 23 years Paula Petrotta, sons Andrew Bullock, Joseph Mattingly, daughter-in-law Christine Mattingly, daughters Jessica Hurley-Jones, and Erica Petrotta, grandson Garrett Hurley, granddaughter Addison Jones, brother Wallace Mattingly, sister-in-law Kathleen Mattingly, sister Marianne Ayala, brother-in-law Rene Ayala, future son-in-law Ruben Minjarez and many extended family and dear friends. Services to be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Martyr Church, 1940 S. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary