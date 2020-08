Or Copy this URL to Share

November 15, 1925 - June 28, 2020 Dr. Joseph Gaynor, a pioneering scientist in the field of non-impact printing, passed away on June 28th in Sherman Oaks, CA at the age of 94. Dr. Gaynor will always be missed for his keen mind, warmth, and optimism his loving wife Elaine Gaynor, daughter Barbara Helfing (Sheldon), son Martin Gaynor (Ellen), son Paul Gaynor (Kim), son Andrew Gaynor (Donna), and grand children



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store