March 21, 1927 - May 26, 2019 Dr. Joseph Silverberg passed away at age 92. Dermatologist, born and raised in Toronto, Canada, in a large family of 7 children. Joe married Audrey Goldwyn 63 years ago. Outstanding Physician; in practice for 45 years in West Hills. Graduate of Univ. of Toronto Medical School and NYU residency. Father of Jeff, Lloyd & Eva. Scholar, Athlete & humanitarian, never turned away a poor patient, birdwatcher, fisherman, classical music lover, world traveler, tennis player & pro-Israel advocate. Loyalty & Integrity were his hallmark. Deservedly Well Loved. A Strong & Righteous Champion & Lion of all that is good. Joe is survived by his wife, Audrey, 3 children, grandchildren Ashton & Lindsay, and son-in-law Henry Weingarten. Memorial Service at Eden, Friday, May 31st at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers donate to www.theheartfoundation.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019