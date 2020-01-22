|
|
October 9, 1951 - November 12, 2018Joseph H. Fabish, a lifelong resident of Glendale, California, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, California. He was 67 years old. A private memorial with family and friends was held at his home in Glendale. Joseph H. Fabish was born on October 9, 1951, in Glendale, California, the son of Gertrude (Trudy) Fabish. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1969. Joseph earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology at California State University - Los Angeles, graduating in 1986. Joseph H. Fabish spent much of his life in Peru and was an avid researcher of – and an internationally recognized expert in – past and present weaving traditions of modern-day Peru, in particular a unique and newly discovered extant Incan weaving tradition in a small highland region of the Andes of northern Peru. Joseph H. Fabish is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren, brother, and nephew. Joseph H. Fabish was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, near his mother and grandmother.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020