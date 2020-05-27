November 18, 1935 - May 23, 2020 On May 23, 2020 Joseph H. Schulman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born in New York City to immigrant parents William Schuman and Lena (Golupchick) Schulman, he was the youngest of six children. In his early childhood the family moved to California where Joe lived and worked for the rest of his life. He had a lifelong passion for science fiction, and in his lifetime saw many elements of sci-fi stories become reality, which in turn inspired him to make the impossible possible. He was a dedicated radio amateur (K6BWA), who was able to communicate with the "ham" network long before cell phones. Throughout the 60's Joe was an activist in civil rights, anti-war, and farm worker union movements. In the South, he helped to save lives by installing CB radios in the cars of civil rights workers after the murders of three freedom riders. At Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, he set up the sound system for the 1967 anti-Vietnam War rally. He worked closely with Ceaser Chavez and Delores Huerta to facilitate communication. In 1969 he graduated from UCLA with a PhD in Zoology that moved his love of electronics toward biological applications. Dr. Schulman would go on to have a celebrated career in medical research and development, focusing on innovative devices that save lives and greatly improve the quality of life for patients with serious disabilities. Dr. Schulman worked for Alfred E. Mann, his technical and business companion, for over four decades. Among their countless innovations are pacemakers, insulin pumps, and cochlear implants. Rising to become president of AEMF, Dr. Schulman employed hundreds of people and supported research at leading technical universities around the world. Dr. Schulman held in excess of 100 patents and authored many scientific, biomedical, and engineering papers and presentations. Scuba diving was a passion of his for many decades. He was famously known as the "Hawaiian Shirt Guy" by family, friends, and coworkers alike. A lover of family, Joe brought many relatives together at Thanksgivings and reunions, and collected family photos and stories. He was generous, kind, and hated to lose at card games. Joe is survived by his wife Barbara (Koogle) Schulman of 35 years, their daughters Sarah Rune and Leah Schulman, his ex-wife Marion (Glick) Schulman, their son Daniel Schulman, grandchildren Bobby Schulman and Max Schulman, and many beloved extended family members. He will be remembered and missed by many.There will be a virtual memorial on Sunday, June 14 at 2 pm PST. If you would like to attend please email BarbaraSchulman18@gmail.com



