March 12, 1917 - February 12, 2020
Joseph Sherwood, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, loving partner and philanthropist, died peacefully in his sleep, a few weeks shy of his 103rd birthday.
Born into the Great Depression in Denver, Colorado, Joe never forgot his humble roots. He married the love of his life, Helene, and the two were married for 60 years until her passing in 2000. Together they had two loving sons, Howard and Larry, who later became Joe's business partners.
An avid artist and student at Art Center in Pasadena, Joe later turned his attention to business and entered his family's retail jewelry business in downtown Los Angeles. In 1954, Joe and Helene decided to branch out on their own and opened their own store, Daniel's Jewelers in Bell Gardens. In addition to his family, Daniel's became Joe's great passion and success story.
His lifelong commitment to philanthropy in so many causes continued through his final days, as did his deep affection for his children, Howard (Stephanie) and Larry (Elaine); grandchildren, Laurie (Ron), Pam (Josh), Jennifer (Danny), Sheryl (Tim), David (Ayako) and Neal; and 9 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Matthew, Megan, Marshall, Kyle, Casey, Oliver, Cassidy and Forest; his loving partner Angie; and a large extended family. He was deeply loved by all of those he touched and his legacy will surely be remembered for generations to come.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Family Services of Los Angeles or A Place Called Home.
Services Friday, February 14, at 11am at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020