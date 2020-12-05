November 30, 1941 - October 22, 2020 Our beloved Uncle, Brother, and Friend passed away on the feast day of St. Pope John Paul II, following a significant health decline after contracting COVID-19 at Arcadia Methodist Hospital.Joseph was born at Westside Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Italian immigrants, Antonia (Gatti) and Joseph Cici. He was the 4th of 5 children and the youngest son. His family moved to Pasadena in 1952, where he attended Longfellow Elementary, Washington Junior High, and St. Elizabeth schools. As a child, he was rather mischievous and even managed to get himself suspended from school. On more than one occasion he helped himself to his father's cigarettes, wine, and car-- taking his younger sister Lena on joyrides. He was spoiled by his mom, which he reciprocated by taking care of her after his dad's passing. He learned carpentry from his dad, using his skills to do handiwork around the house and even made a room addition. He was a proud graduate of La Salle High School's first graduating class in 1960, where he excelled in track, and especially loved his lead singing roles in the high school musicals-all while working at Burkard Nursery to help pay for his and his sister's tuition. Joseph was hard-working all his life even beyond his retirement in 2016. Unfortunately, his goal of joining the LAPD Academy was cut short when he suffered a fall from a high wall, permanently injuring his back and shoulder, leading to his honorable discharge. He learned to live with chronic pain and never used it as an excuse to be idle. He held jobs at Albertson's as a checker, at McMahan's Furniture as manager, and ultimately as a locksmith at San Gabriel Lock (his brother Sabino's business).Joseph loved life and was always ready to make fun memories with others. He loved taking his nephew Manny, who he considered as his adopted son, to musicals and he enjoyed opera music. Their last concerts together were Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. He loved driving his mom, aunt, and uncle to Las Vegas in his Cadillac. He was his mom's right arm in the kitchen cooking Sunday Italian dinners for the family. He also hosted many family Christmas parties at his home. He was famous for being the life of the party. He loved to give speeches and tell jokes. His 70th birthday bash at Elk's Lodge was filled friends, family, entertainment, and a great banquet, including his beloved Scotch and Kool cigarettes. He always sought new ways to keep busy. He taught himself to make buttons and started a business. He was famous for gifting people witty buttons for special occasions, and more serious ones for religious holidays. He loved traveling to Italy, especially Bari. He appointed himself the family genealogist, spending countless hours gathering information and entering data for the extensive files he put together. Joseph was actively involved in the community and served as President of the Chamber of Commerce in San Gabriel. His accolades and awards included Man of the Year (2012) by the SG Chamber of Commerce, and the Jimmy Visceglia Award for Outstanding Loving Service (2017) by Mater Dolorosa Italian Men's Retreat in Sierra Madre. He was involved for years with the Italian Men's Retreat as staff and as attendee, and the year he received the award he was attending with his adopted son Manny and "grandson" Manny III.He was especially dedicated to St Peter's Italian Church in Los Angeles where he served as eucharistic minister, lector, usher, and emcee at multiple functions held at the Casa Italiana. He made many friendships with priests, seminarians, and parishioners-considering them his extended family. He was a member of several societies including Santa Maria di Costantinopoli, San Trifone, and Saint Padre Pio. His devotion to Padre Pio led him to import a life-size Padre Pio Statue from Italy, which he donated to St. Peter's Church. He was predeceased by his father (1970), mother (1996), brother Pat (2008), and brother Angelo (2012).He is survived by his brother Sabino (Cookie), sister Lena (Manuel), cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.He was interred on All Souls Day, 11/2/2020 at Calvary Cemetery in East Los Angeles next to his parents, where a private prayer service was held. Memorial Mass was held at St. Peter's Italian Catholic Church, 11/22/2020, in honor of St Maria di Costantinopoli.



