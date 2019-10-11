|
March 27, 1926 - October 5, 2019 Joseph John Ghiglia, 93, passed on October 5th at Northridge Hospital with family by his side. He was born in Lyndhurst, NJ, to Joseph and Adele (Bonato) Ghiglia. He attended Eastside High School followed by two years in the US Navy. Post WWII, while raising a family & working, he attended Newark College of Engineering. Joe moved his family to Northridge, California in 1960 for work in the aerospace industry. In 1977, in partnership, he opened INSS, a successful manufacturer's rep company. A 48-year-member of Porter Valley Country Club, he relished the game of golf, good food and camaraderie. His love of music and singing was ever-present and voiced at home and as a member of the San Fernando Valley Men's Chorus. He is survived by the love of his life, Betty (married 73 years in August!), seven children, Jack (MaryKay), Brian (Jenny), Betsy Heinmiller (Randy), Tom, Bray (Niloofar), Janie Turner (Chris), Christopher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Joyce. Family, friends and those touched by Joe will join in a Celebration of Life in his honor at St. Andrew/St. Charles Episcopal Church, 16651 Rinaldi St., Granada Hills, on Saturday, November 2, @ 2pm. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to or the MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) Coalition.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019