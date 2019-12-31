|
|
August 24, 1926 - December 28, 2019 On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Joseph John Healy, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at his home in Seal Beach at the age of 93. Joe was born in Verona, New Jersey, to Thomas and Agnes Healy, and raised with his beloved sisters, Mary and Agnes Healy. Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in August 1944, Joe served as a signalman on the U.S.S. Dayton, actively participating in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign until the end of WWII. After marrying his sweetheart Audrey Barton, the two moved from New Jersey to the San Fernando Valley in California to raise their six children: John, Bridget, Patrick, Timothy, James, and Shaun, eventually settling in Playa Del Rey, California. "Papa Joe," as he is lovingly known by his family, worked his way up to become CEO of Flying Tigers Airlines, where he formed lasting friendships with coworkers and associates in countries all over the world. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, the Catholic faith and service to his community. Joe served as Foreman of the Los Angeles County Grand Jury 1982-1983. He volunteered as a board member of Catholic Charities (Long Beach and Los Angeles); Executive Director of Programs for Volunteers of America. He also volunteered at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, and provided financial guidance to St. Mary's School, St. Andrew's Abbey and St. Hillary's Parish. Papa Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Audrey Healy of Seal Beach, CA; his sons, John Healy of Denver, CO, Patrick (Maggie) Healy of Redondo Beach, CA, Timothy Healy of San Pedro, CA, James (Laure) Healy of Westchester, CA, and Shaun (Jamie) Healy of Long Beach, CA; his sister, Mary Healy of Denver, CO; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a niece, nephew and their children. Papa Joe wrote extensively about his life's journey and enjoyed sharing his stories with friends and family. Some of his stories can be found at www.papajoehealy.com <http://www.papajoehealy.com>.Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 7390 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph J. Healy to Catholic Charities of Los Angeles, 1531 James M. Wood Blvd., P.O. Box 5095, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 251-3400, (or online at www.catholiccharitiesla.org <http://www.catholiccharitiesla.org>).Please go to www.LAfuneral.com <http://www.LAfuneral.com>, Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online Video Tribute.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019