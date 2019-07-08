November 28, 1937 - June 29, 2019 On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Joseph Lansford, devoted and faithful husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 81. He was surrounded by family as he went to be with his loving Savior.Joe was born on November 28, 1937, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Daniel and Doris (Clay) Lansford. On January 23, 1960 he married his one love, Charlene. Married for 58 years, they raised two daughters, Kathy (Lopez) and Karen. Joe had a long and satisfying career as a mechanical engineer at Hughes Aircraft for over 30 years. He loved his work, but his main goal in life was to live a life that honored God. In that he was very successful. He was a kind, loving, generous man who lived a life of integrity and valor. He grew up taking care of his five siblings after his father passed away at the age of 12. As a result, his life and ministry passion became mentoring young men. In every endeavor, he brought honor to the name of Jesus Christ.Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Charlene as well as three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy and Karen as well as his brother Daniel, along with his two grandchildren Nicholas and Kari and great grandson Jameson and nieces and a nephew. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery-1847 14th Street, Santa Monica at 10 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be given to Jack Hayford Ministries http://give.jackhayford.org Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 8, 2019