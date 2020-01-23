|
March 5, 1930 - January 20, 2020 Son of the late Anna (Draznin) and Albert Lassman. A native of Chicago, IL, he is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Adrienne (née Berman), devoted and loving father of Mark (Sue) Lassman and Mindy (David) Elkabetz. Cherished Grandpa/Saba to Ilan Elkabetz, Emily Lassman and Elana Lassman. Also survived by his brother, Daniel (Marlene) Lassman, D.D.S, of Winnetka, IL, and sister- and brother-in-law David (Sharlene) Berman of San Diego, CA, as well as nieces and nephews, Lisa (Angel) Hernandez, Daniel (Lisa) Berman, Carie (Tony) Malcoun, Matthew (Megan) Lassman, and Rebecca (Carter) Roeber. B.A., University of Illinois; M.S., M.D., University of Illinois Medical School. He energetically enjoyed his chosen specialty of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine for 50 years and was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon Medical Fraternity, American Jewish Committee, Regional Board Member of ARMDI, as well as numerous Jewish and civic philanthropies and medical/medical specialty organizations. He leaves behind a host of colleagues, students, lively circles of family and friends, all of whom will remember his jocularity, hospitality, prowess at bridge, former handball and racquetball competitions, and will always be part of the Tuesday "Lunch Bunch." Special love and appreciation are sent to his devoted and tireless caregivers, Rosa Audelo, Julia Ruiz and Tito Velez. In lieu of flowers please choose a for memorial contributions. Services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 6150 Mount Sinai Drive, Simi Valley, CA, 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 23, 2020