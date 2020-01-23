Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
6150 Mount Sinai Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93063
800-600-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lassman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lassman M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Lassman M.D. Obituary
March 5, 1930 - January 20, 2020 Son of the late Anna (Draznin) and Albert Lassman. A native of Chicago, IL, he is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Adrienne (née Berman), devoted and loving father of Mark (Sue) Lassman and Mindy (David) Elkabetz. Cherished Grandpa/Saba to Ilan Elkabetz, Emily Lassman and Elana Lassman. Also survived by his brother, Daniel (Marlene) Lassman, D.D.S, of Winnetka, IL, and sister- and brother-in-law David (Sharlene) Berman of San Diego, CA, as well as nieces and nephews, Lisa (Angel) Hernandez, Daniel (Lisa) Berman, Carie (Tony) Malcoun, Matthew (Megan) Lassman, and Rebecca (Carter) Roeber. B.A., University of Illinois; M.S., M.D., University of Illinois Medical School. He energetically enjoyed his chosen specialty of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine for 50 years and was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon Medical Fraternity, American Jewish Committee, Regional Board Member of ARMDI, as well as numerous Jewish and civic philanthropies and medical/medical specialty organizations. He leaves behind a host of colleagues, students, lively circles of family and friends, all of whom will remember his jocularity, hospitality, prowess at bridge, former handball and racquetball competitions, and will always be part of the Tuesday "Lunch Bunch." Special love and appreciation are sent to his devoted and tireless caregivers, Rosa Audelo, Julia Ruiz and Tito Velez. In lieu of flowers please choose a for memorial contributions. Services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 6150 Mount Sinai Drive, Simi Valley, CA, 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -