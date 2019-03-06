Home

Joseph Lewit Obituary
October 10, 1920 - March 3, 2019 Joseph Lewit passed alway at 98 years young. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and husband. Family was everything to him. Joe was born on October 10, 1920 in Novogrudok, Poland. Joe bravely fought as a Polish Partisan in World War II and was a Holocaust survivor. Joe met his wife Betty at a displaced persons camp after the war and they moved to Los Angeles in 1949. There, he started his own successful furniture manufacturing company, Dunhill/Four Seasons. Joe is survived by his daughter Sandie, son-in-law Kenny, two granddaughters Jessica (grandson-in-law Josh), and Ricki.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 6, 2019
