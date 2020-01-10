|
|
March 6, 1930 - December 27, 2019 Joseph M. Baim passed away on December 27th, 2019 after a short illness. He was 89. Joe was born in Chicago and was a longtime resident of Laguna Beach. A successful attorney for 35 years, Joe also ran two successful businesses and was a major philanthropist. He supported many Jewish charities. Predeceased by first wife Roslyn, he is survived by his loving wife Barbara, children Keith and Jill, and grandchildren Lisa, Josh, David, Andrew and Ryan. Joe was beloved by many, and made this world a better place. He was interred in a private ceremony at Pacific View Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020