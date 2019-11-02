Home

Joseph Mandell Goldsher

Joseph Mandell Goldsher Obituary
August 31, 1939 - October 25, 2019 Joseph Mandell Goldsher, born August 31, 1939, passed away on October 25, 2019. Loving and strong husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He had a great sense of humor and an easy way of relating to people from all walks of life. He enjoyed sports, history and, more than anything, Joe loved spending time with his immediate and extended family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Doreen, and his three children: Hy, Genny, and Gregory. He is also survived by his sister, Sherry Goldsher Marsh and her family. Joe will be deeply missed by any and all of us who were touched by his life.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 2, 2019
