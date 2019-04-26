Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, attorney and community leader, passed away on April 24, 2019 at his home in Santa Monica after a period of physical decline. Joseph celebrated his 87th birthday in December.Joseph is survived by his wife of 16 years, Marilyn Zeff Cahn, his children, stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Joseph will be remembered for his love of life and adventure, his kindness and generosity, his open heart for everyone, and his unfailing love for his family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at The Santa Monica Synagogue (1448 18th Street, Santa Monica). A fitting memorial for Joseph would be a contribution to Step Up, an organization that Joseph was committed to during his life that supports individuals with serious mental illness. Contributions can be sent to Step Up on its website (stepuponsecond.org) or at 1328 Second Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401-1122. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary