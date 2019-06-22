December 4, 1921 - June 18, 2019 Joseph R. Laurin, age 97. Beloved husband of Joan (née Belson); dear father of Paul; loving stepfather to Christine and Kagen; cherished brother of Jacques, Aline and Mirelle (deceased); gentle grandfather of five; teacher of thousands and devoted scholar. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (www.chla.org). Vigil followed by Funeral Mass on June 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Avenue, Beaumont, CA, followed by interment at 1 p.m. at Stewart Sunny Slope Cemetery, 40 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Beaumont, CA. After teaching at the University of Ottawa, Joseph came to California in the early 1950s and taught at Los Angeles City College. He settled in Stockton, California, in the early 1960s and took a position as a teacher and then administrator at San Joaquin Delta College until 1976, where he served as Associate Dean of summer session and night programs. He then served in roles in educational consulting. He was born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He earned his baccalaureate and master's degrees from the University of Ottawa, where he became a professor. He received his Ph.D. in World History from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy. He met and married Joan (Belson) on a world tour in the 1950s, to whom he remained devoted all his years. They settled in Southern California in 1981. His passion for scholarship was life long, including intensive study of Hellenic arts and culture which led to the publication of various historical commentaries throughout the last 25 years of his life. He taught scores of courses in various institutions and touched thousands of students. He passed peacefully on June 18, 2019. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019