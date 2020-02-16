|
December 26, 1935 - February 8, 2020 Joseph (Joe) Robert Ciaramella was born in the Bronx, New York City, on December 26, 1935 to two second generation Italian parents, John and Adele Ciaramella, and was an only child.He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey where he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. His path of engineering led him to open his own business, Ciara Corporation, which was in existence for many years and was headquartered in Van Nuys, CA. Joe worked on projects in over 47 buildings in the Los Angeles area and was well respected in his field. Joe was active in The Wilshire Country Club, Brentwood Presbyterian Church, and The Jonathan Club. He also very much enjoyed golf, and his "Golfers for God" group!Joe passed from this life to more life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the California Veterans' Home of Los Angeles at the age of 84. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Laura Johnson Ciaramella, and their son, Jonathan Clay Ciaramella, both of Los Angeles; and his daughter, Staci Ciaramella Kagan, son-in-law Glenn Kagan, and two grandchildren, Alexander and Nicholas, also of Los Angeles. His older daughter, Joni Ciaramella, is deceased.There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 2, at 2 pm at Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 12000 San Vicente Boulevard, with a reception in The Garden Room following (at the same location).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020