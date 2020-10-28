July 12, 1932 - October 19, 2020 "The powerful play goes on and you will contribute a verse." Words mattered most to Joseph Salvatore Cardinale and he contributed a beautiful verse. On October the 19th, 2020, in Valley Glen, at 88 years of age, he took his final curtain call and is now joining the pantheon of family members who left before him. He was the youngest of the 10 children of Antonino and Antonina Cardinale who came through Ellis Island from Palermo, Sicily to join the Italian community in Pittsburgh, California in 1905. Born an uncle, 10 years after the ninth child on July 12, 1932 he grew up with his nieces and nephews as brothers and sisters. This enormous family full of life, love, laughter and long conversations remember Joe always "putting on the show" from the time he was so little. His best friends were always his family,While serving on the USS Iowa during the Korean war he read a book, "Plutarch's Lives," that opened his mind and set him on a lifelong love of reading. On his return, he attended University of the Pacific, before deciding to head to New York to become the actor he wanted to be. At Neighborhood Playhouse, in Sanford Meisner, Joe found the man and the work that would fuel the rest of his life. He went on to build a tremendous resume of theatrical performances; the best being "Waiting for Godot," "The Odd Couple," "Funny Girl," "Brighten Beach Memoirs," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Over the River and Into the Woods," and "Fools." He was a long standing member of Actor's Equity, SAG/AFTRA, Beverly Hills Playhouse, New Musicals, Inc, and the Hollywood theatrical community.Living in Los Angeles after his time at "the Playhouse," he met Marcela Stein in a production and after a few whirlwind months they were married and living a life in the theatre together. That union brought him his two beloved children, Steven Joseph Cardinale and Christina (Tina) Michelle Cardinale and through them, his even more beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Sahara Cardinale, Nicolai Darius Cardinale, Teagan Charlemagne Cardinale-Burns and Aislynn Bizou Cardinale-Burns, within whom his legacy lives fully.Receiving an M.A. in Fine Arts from UCLA he became an art teacher while continuing to act, sing, direct, draw, as well as write poetry, plays, screenplays, music and read, read, read. He won several Drama-Logue awards for his original work and production of his magnum opus, HAL, a musical, written in iambic pentameter, based on "Henry IV Part 1."He lived a big life with his big voice, big laughter, big presence and big love. "Now cracks a noble-heart. Good-night sweet prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."There will be a virtual Celebration on Sunday, Nov.1, 2020 at 12:00pm via Zoom. To join or contribute a tribute video please register at http://evite.me/JKyXm75zam
Memorial donations can be made to the SAG/AFTRA Foundation at members.sagfoundation.org/donate