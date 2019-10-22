|
|
March 23, 1946 - October 17, 2019 Judge Joseph (Joe) Mandeville passed away surrounded by his loving family October 17 after a brief illness. Joe was born in Spearville, Kansas, to Dr. George Mandeville and Elizabeth Saulisbury, who both predeceased him. Joe is survived by his devoted wife Elaine (née Swiderski), his son Joseph M. Mandeville, daughter Suzanne Jones, granddaughter Kristina Jones and grandson Blake Jones. He was predeceased by his daughter Carlene Tina. Joe served honorably in Vietnam and in 1967 received the Navy Commendation Medal with a "V" device for valor. After his service to his country, Joe earned a BS from Kansas State University and went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from Western University School of Law. During his years as a successful attorney, Joe pursued his love of education by earning an MBA from California State University. Joe was appointed to the bench in 1990 where he served until his retirement in 2010. In addition to his stellar career Joe also had a passion for life. For 30 years Joe was a member of the prestigious Pasadena Motorcycle Club. He participated in over 30 Three Flags Classic events. In 2012 he received the distinguished BMW Million Mile Award. He also completed three Ironbutt Tours. His love of adventure also lead him to obtain his private pilots license in 1999. In his free time he would fly his family to their vacation homes in Palm Springs and Las Vegas. Joe was also proud of his collection of classic cars, especially his 69 1/2 Plymouth Roadrunner. Despite his vast achievements Joe remained a simple, humble, kind man. Services are private and by invitation only.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 22, 2019