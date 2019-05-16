Joseph Schrage, age 55, passed away May 10, 2019. Joseph was born February 13, 1964 and grew up in Encino, California. He attended Taft High School and Woodbury University where he earned a business degree. In his 30s, as a husband, father and successful businessman, Joseph completed law school receiving his J.D. from American University College of Law. Joseph was a major success as a Partner in his family's car dealership business, Sage Automotive Group, which owned 13 of California's most successful dealerships including Universal City Nissan, Glendale Infiniti, Glendale Nissan and Mercedes Benz Valencia. The car sales dynasty was begun by Joseph's father, Morris Schrage (Morrie Sage, professionally). Joseph, or Joey, as his many friends, colleagues and customers called him, was a tireless worker constantly checking on his dealerships throughout the day, 7 days a week, for close to 40 years.Joseph is survived by his three daughters Alexis 24, Lily 21, and Pilar 18, his brothers Michael and Leonard, former wife Liza Schrage, and Joseph's mother, Helen Schrage, who was always so proud of Joey's strong work ethic and dedication as a father to his loving daughters. Joey was loved by many friends and colleagues who appreciated his warm humor and immeasurable generosity. Joey always greeted customers as friends, with a smile and a funny story for everyone. A lifelong lover of Frank Sinatra's music and impeccable style, Joey also loved golf, going to Dodgers games and helping his friends in many different ways. Joey will be profoundly missed as a genuine great guy and all around "mensch" who knew the value of hard work.Joey's memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:30pm at Mount Sinai in Los Angeles. Service is by invitation only and will be broadcast live via Mount Sinai's website (password to be obtained from family). In Joey's memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 16, 2019