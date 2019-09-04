|
|
November 24, 1942 - August 29, 2019 Joe Sessa died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center at the age of 76 after a valiant battle against the progressive complications of Parkinson's disease. Another man who desired to be smart, sweet-tempered, handsome, retired, a globetrotter, passionate golfer and an even more passionate husband and father, might have wanted to be him. Joe was born in 1942 to parents, Anthony J. Sessa and Inez Cavinato Sessa of Brooklyn, New York. As a young child and beyond, he was raised among his younger brother, Tony Sessa, and 11 permanent members of his Italian family. At dinners, they talked and laughed and ate pasta "all at the same time," he said.He was an active sportsman at Princeton University graduating with a BA in Economics in 1967. Afterwards, he enlisted in the US Naval Officer Candidate School and later served with distinction as an officer assigned to the USS Ticonderoga (sister aircraft carrier to the USS Intrepid) for four years. Following his tour of duty, Joe attended Stanford Law School receiving a degree in law.In 1968, he married Alice Barbara Van Nuys and moved to Chappaqua, NY where they eventually welcomed their two daughters, first Tina and then, Andrea. With a close, loving relationship, Joe was continuously proud of "his girls." He was a true family man; nevertheless in 2003, Alice preceded him in death following their retirement in Scottsdale, AZ.Joe began his career with Sterling Drug, Inc. working on legal matters for this global pharmaceutical company. When acquired by Reckitt & Coleman, Inc., a consumer products company (now Reckitt Benckiser), he became General Counsel until it was eventually acquired by Eastman Kodak. He retired at age 55 realizing his true calling had turned to golf. Joe approached the game in the same way he approached everything in life, with enthusiasm and commitment, becoming a skilled gentleman golfer, always in his trademark vests and diet cokes. Recently, he also revived his love of bridge, again working diligently at fortifying his game, never fond of disappointing a partner.In 2004, Joe met Dale Sessa (née Engelson) on a blind date. It was Valentine's Day and Cupid's arrow struck that night resulting in an almost immediate and loving union. She found him to be romantic, astute, sensitive, supportive, kind and caring and when he proposed to her at Westwood's Big Chill Yogurt Shop, she said YES. Joe and Dale married at The Water Club in Manhattan in 2005 and enjoyed a wonderfully full and joyful life with homes in the Los Angeles and Palm Springs areas (where a golf course was close at hand). Knowing that love is the only tool with a chance against death, Joe is survived by his devoted and adoring wife, Dale Sessa, his loving children, Tina Sessa (Chris Otter) and Andrea Sessa Sayago (Ed), his brother, Tony Sessa (Donna), doting step-children, Deena Appel (Ron Miller) and Dan Appel (Kym Bye). "Nonno" to his grandchildren, Nicholas, Sam, Evan and A.J. and "Joe-Joe" to his step-grandchildren, Chloe, Charlotte and Oliver. Each of them treasured Joe's company and will miss him dearly.Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Sunday, September 8 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to or to Cedars Sinai Medical Center where Joe was a member of the Board of Governors.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 4, 2019