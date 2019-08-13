|
|
July 4, 1943 - August 2, 2019 Joseph Silva Ramos, 76, was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 4, 1943 and passed away on August 2, 2019 in Happy Camp, CA. He had resided in Siskiyou County for the past 20 years. Joseph was born to Phillip & Nicole Ramos. Joseph was a Certified Public Accountant. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and then more time was spent in the Naval Reserves. He was given an Honorable Discharge. Joseph is survived by his wife, Olivia Ramos, his sons, Joseph & wife Christine Ramos, Jason & wife Angelita Ramos and Jonathan Ramos. He leaves his grandchildren, Jacob Ramos, Tommy Blanchard, Jennica Ramos, Timmy Blanchard, Jared Ramos, Gina Ramos, Xavier Ramos and Rebekah Ramos, along with 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his father, Phillip Ramos, his twin brother, Phillip & wife Eloise Ramos Jr. and his sister Elizabeth Ramos, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00-9:00PM at Risher Montebello Mortuary, 1316 Whittier Bl., Montebello, with the Rosary at 7:00PM. His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00AM at St. Benedict Church in Montebello with a Graveside Service at a later date of August 24, 2019. Please check back for further information.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Joseph's favorite charity, the Rescue Ranch in Yreka, CA. Donations can be made online to https://rrdog.org/item-category/donate/.You may leave condolences to the family through our web site,www.rishermortuary.com(323)728-1261
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 13, 2019