October 30, 1926 - February 29, 2020
Beloved husband for 67 years to Ronna Cohen Stabler, cherished father of Steven Stabler, Frankie and Barry (Sholem) Sari and Matthew (Ross), much loved Grampa to Alexandra, Nicolas, Hannah, and Spencer Stabler, Jordan and Grant Sholem, Elana and Erin Ross. Joe was born in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Los Angeles as a toddler, calling it home for the rest of his 93 years. He was an only child, raised by his adoring parents, Samuel and Yvette Stabler. He attended Fairfax High School and graduated from UCLA. Joe was briefly a member of the US Air Force. He met Ronnie in a dermatologist's waiting room in 1951. His opening line was, "How are things at the AEPhi house?" referring to the sorority pin she was wearing. That was the beginning of a long love story.
Throughout his life, Joe devoted himself to public service, giving back to his communities of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Joe was the longest serving member of the Beverly Hills Parking & Traffic Commission and subsequently served on the Beverly Hills Public Works Commission. He was president of Jewish Big Brothers of Los Angeles and served on the national board of Big Brothers. Joe was a partner in Maddox-Stabler Construction, one of the first minority contracting companies in Los Angeles. Joe had a perennially sunny disposition, which reflected his inherent kindness and generosity. He had a natural curiosity about things great and small which made everyone he met feel as though they mattered to him. Joe's legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the retelling of his corny jokes.
Funeral service Wednesday, March 4th 11:30am Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Beit T'Shuvah: beittshuvah.org 310.204.5200
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020