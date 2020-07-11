April 29, 1930 - July 6, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Porcaro, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Joe had just celebrated his 90th Birthday in April, as well as he and his wife Eileen's 67th wedding anniversary. Born in New Britain, Connecticut to Italian immigrant parents, Joe defied all odds and with a 9th grade education, was able to support his parents and pursue his dreams of becoming an accomplished musician. Joe began his distinguished, professional career at age 17, by joining the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. In 1966, Joe decided to pursue his aspirations of becoming an LA studio musician and moved West. His first studio call was playing on the mega-hit "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'", by Nancy Sinatra. Thus was the beginning of a wonderful career. Joe has played on more than 1,500 film/television scores and countless records.Joe Porcaro was one of the world's most respected and revered drummers and percussionists. He was part of the famed "Wrecking Crew". Joe was an accomplished instructor, and taught literally thousands of musicians worldwide, who to this day, quote him as their biggest influence. In 2018, Joe Porcaro was the recipient of the prestigious Hall Of Fame award from the Percussive Arts Society, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles College Of Music . He was also the author of two drum set method books. Joe was the beloved father of four children who worshiped him - Jeff, Mike, Steve and Joleen. He was a proud grandfather to twelve grandchildren - Heather, Brittany, Christopher, Chase, Miles, Brianne, Sam, Nico, Jeff, Paige, Dominic and Micki and three great grandchildren, Stevie Bleu, London and Oli. And loving father-in-law to Steve Duddy and Cheryl Porcaro. He is predeceased by his sons, Jeff and Mike, his grandson Miles and his brothers Sam and Dominic. Joe is survived by his wife Eileen, children Steve and Joleen, sisters Josie Sinopoli and Liz Shabarekh, and his many nieces and nephews. Most of all, he loved his family and instilled in his children strong values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store