May 30, 1935 - December 13, 2019 It is with sadness that the family of Joseph Thomas Ruzicka announce his passing on December 13, 2019 at the age of 84 years old. He passed calmly surrounded by family and friends at City of Hope in Duarte, CA. Born in Chicago, he served in the USMC then worked in the Railroad Retirement Board for 30 years. Mr. Ruzicka moved to Diamond Bar, California, in 1975 and was involved in local city politics and many planning organizations. He was a distinguished board member of the Three Valleys Water Municipal District for 16 years. Joseph will be missed by his sons, Michael and Daniel, his brother Anthony "Tony" Ruzicka, and by many in Diamond Bar.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 22, 2019