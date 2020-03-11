|
March 18, 1945 - March 1, 2020 Dr. Joseph Yu-Kwong Wu, 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 1, 2020, in Arcadia, California. Joe was born on March 18, 1945 in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, the eldest of four children. Adhering to the Chinese tradition of counting the year of gestation and according to the lunar calendar, his age was 76. After the Communist takeover of mainland China in 1949, his family fled to Hong Kong, where they settled and raised their children. Proudly educated at Wah Yan College throughout his childhood, Joe spoke fondly about his formative years being shaped by the Jesuit values of commitment to service, education of the whole person, respect for history, and concern for the poor and oppressed. At the age of 18, he earned the opportunity to go to college in the United States, and later graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Physiology. In 1972, he completed his Doctor of Medicine at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Joe's years in the Midwest greatly shaped his appreciation and understanding of American culture, economy, politics, music, and cuisine. He was just as happy eating a hamburger at a greasy spoon and singing to the Beatles as he was quoting Shakespeare and discussing the British Empire. Aside from his family, the practice of medicine was Joe's great love, and he specialized in geriatrics and internal medicine for over 45 years. In addition to caring for his patients, Joe held positions of medical director, hospital chief of staff, and assistant clinical professor at multiple institutions over the years. In the mid-1990s, amidst a successful medical practice in Orange County, CA, Joe temporarily returned to his home country to practice volunteer medicine and teach young physicians. Joe was a loving husband to his wife, Diane/Miaorong Xiao, a selfless and devoted father to his daughters Christina (Jason) and Jennifer, a doting grandfather to his five adoring grandchildren, Joseph Mason, Lila, Emily, Grayson, and Jason Joseph, a treasured brother to Stanley (Tina), Julian (Priscilla), and Elsa (Jerry), a cherished uncle to seven nieces and nephews and their families, and a friend to many. He is deeply missed by all who knew him. The family will hold a celebration of life service on March 14, 2020, at 11:00, at Universal Chung Wah funeral home in Alhambra, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Compassion and Choices, at Joe's request.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 11, 2020