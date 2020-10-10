August 11, 1923 - September 17, 2020 Josephine Valdez, known to some of you as Josephine Banda, 97, passed away in her sleep 9/17/2020. She was born 8/11/1923 in Santa Ana, California, the daughter of Fernando Valdez and Maria Arriaga Valdez. Her parents were married in 1922 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, in San Pedro, California.Josephine loved the Catholic Church and planned on becoming a nun. She explored it for awhile yet ended up not saying her final vows. She graduated from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles and received a teaching credential. She became a teacher and dedicated over 50 years to educating others. She was married to Manuel Banda, also a teacher, for 12 years until he passed away from health issues. Coming from parents born in Durango, Mexico and Michoacán Morelia, Mexico, Josephine saw first hand what it was like to come from Mexico and live in America. She devoted much of her time to Mexican American programs and bilingual education. She was a full time teacher with Los Angeles Unified School District and worked tirelessly in after school programs uplifting and educating others. Over her lifetime she received much recognition and many awards, some of which were an award of Distinguished Service from The League of United Latin American Citizens, an Area Public Service Award from Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Omega Chapter, a certificate of appreciation from the Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Area for her valuable service and contribution in the Juvenile Impact Program, the El Fuego Nuevo Award from the Association of Mexican American Educators for outstanding dedication and service whose work serves a new light in education, and inspiration for Latinos and received an award from Miscellaneous, Order of Malta Auxiliary for exemplary and devoted service to our Lord's sick, poor and aged.She will be dearly missed by many particularly by her Godchildren Stella Ovieda and Michael Torres.A service of remembrance will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes in the Pavilion on October 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please join us at the service of remembrance for Josehine S Valdez. In your charity and kindness, please remember Josephine Valdez/Josephine Banda in your prayers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store