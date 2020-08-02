February 22, 1918 - July 14, 2020 Josephine Lombardo Spagnola, 102, of Redlands, CA died on July 14, 2020 in Redlands, CA of natural causes. She was born on February 22, 1918 to Pietro and Agata Lombardo in Reggio Calabria, Italy. She was an opera singer, devoted mother, wife and theatrical producer. She is survived by her daughters Francesca Boswell, Toni Spagnola (Stewart Undem), son Michael Spagnola (Dianna), sister Jeanette Motta, brother Sam Lombardo, several nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Andy Spagnola. Josephine was a recipient of many arts and community service awards and has a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame. She was the leading soprano with the West Coast Opera Co., eventually becoming the artistic director when the company relocated to the desert, where she produced shows at the McCallum and Annenberg Theatres. Amazingly, she also taught voice until the age of 100. Everyone who came in contact with her was touched by her beauty, audacity, and warmth, as well as her ability to make you feel immediately at home and valued. The family suggests that donations be made to the Josephine Lombardo Scholarship Endowment at the Cal State Philanthropic Foundation, 5500 University Parkway, San Bernardino, CA 92407 or online www.csusb.edu/lombardo
.