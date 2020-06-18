Josephine Robinson Westervelt died peacefully at home on June 15, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Atlanta on April 5, 1948, she was the third child of James D. Robinson, Jr. and Josephine Crawford Robinson. She graduated from The Westminster Schools and spent her adult life living in Atlanta and Pasadena, CA, as well as many summers in Roaring Gap, NC. She was married first to A. J. Waite with whom she had three children and for the last twenty-seven years has been married to K. Scott Westervelt.A native of Georgia, her family, through four generations, participated actively in the development of the City of Atlanta. Her father, James D Robinson Jr, as CEO of the First National Bank, led the bank to become a leading regional financial institution. He married Josephine Crawford, a dedicated supporter of Atlanta cultural institutions including the High Museum of Art.Strong, patient, kind and caring, with a dry sense of humor and a tremendous sense of fun, Jo Westervelt loved people, especially her three girls and grand children. She blessed everyone she knew with her friendship, dignity and unconditional love. She was a superb hostess, gourmet cook, excellent party maker, and could outlast anyone in games and conversation far into the night. She used her considerable personal skills and common sense to address the needs of others and of the community. In Atlanta she led an effort to save the 5000 seat Fox Theatre and chaired two successful Botanical Garden Balls. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Scott Westervelt, who is now a Presbyterian minister, she moved to Pasadena, CA and they planted new roots and friendships. She also established a new chapter of Women of Vision for World Vision and served as President of the Advisory Council at the Walter Hoving Home, a Christian refuge for women in recovery. Of traditional roots, but with an adventurous and bold spirit, Jo found immense joy in creating special experiences that both surprised and delighted all those involved. She moved easily among all people and took chances that others may not have taken. For her 50th birthday, she treated herself to an Outward Bound trek and conquered her fear of heights by climbing mountains and belaying down cliffs. Another such time was during her second Botanical Garden Ball when she was asked to reset standards that had grown more extravagant every year. With complete grace and an impish twinkle in her eyes, Jo asked The Varsity to cater the event, and so delivered a fabulously fun time with record profits. A person of deep faith, Jo lived and died with gratitude to Jesus Christ for giving her life and for the opportunity to serve Him by serving others. Each of those she touched is better for it, including her wonderful grandchildren whom she cherished.She is survived by her husband, Scott Westervelt, as well as by three wonderful daughters who cared for her with gentle love and constant attention particularly at the end of her life: Katherine Brownwaite (and her wife, Kate), Rhodes Waite, and Abbie Weeks (and her husband, Rob); by four (soon to be 5) grandchildren who adored their JoJo: Elaine, Mabon and Heron Brownwaite, Charlotte Weeks and expected sibling; by her brother, James D. Robinson, III; by her sister, Frances Huber; by many adoring cousins, nieces, nephews; and by a multitude of people who are privileged to call her friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1365 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30322. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service for immediate family and dear ones only will be held at North Avenue Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. The service will be broadcast for all to attend digitally. Details will be shared personally. The family would love to hear your personal memories and photos of Jo and kindly ask that you email them to: JoJoStories1948@gmail.com. Most sincere thanks.



