January 29, 1928 - July 7, 2019 On July 7, 2019 Josephine "Dody" Silecchia passed away in Palm Desert, CA, at the age of 91. She lived and loved fiercely, welcomed everyone without judgment and preferred her breakfast toast burnt. Dody was an incredibly loving, incredibly strong and incredibly whip-smart woman. Born Josephine Giambalvo in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on January 29, 1928 and raised in Ridgewood, NY, where she embraced her Italian heritage. Dody endured the challenges of The Depression and then found herself enrolled at Fordham University, after graduating from Richmond Hill High School in 1946. After college and while working, she embarked on a singing career as Dody Allyn, and got raves as a "comer" at the Corn Crib Tavern on 79th St. and the Pinto Lounge at the Bonfire Restaurant. While commuting on a train she met Vito Silecchia, which led to marriage on April 11, 1959. In their hopes to have children, they worked with the Italian consulate in New York to start the process to adopt. A few years later, she and Vito were blessed with two sisters, Anna and Maria, who came from an orphanage in Padua, Italy. Soon after, they moved from Long Island to Florida in 1968, and then made their last move to Los Angeles in 1977. Dody was hard working, and landed a job working for the tenacious lawyer, Edward L. Masry as a legal secretary. She suffered a setback in the '80s with a brain tumor, which she fought and beat and continued with her legal career until she retired. Dody and Vito enjoyed their retirement years in Palm Desert at Del Webb Sun City, where they became pillars of the community. She will now be at peace with her late husband, Vito and daughter, Anna, who succumbed to cancer in 2013. Josephine "Dody" Silecchia is survived and will be missed dearly by her daughter, Maria Smith and her husband, Scott Smith, and granddaughters, Elise Titone and her husband, Michael Titone, Sydny Smith and Piper Smith. A memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery located in Cathedral City, CA, on July 27 starting at 11am. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019