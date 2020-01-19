Home

Joshua Carroll Moscov

Joshua Carroll Moscov Obituary
July 20, 1966 - December 31, 2019 Our son, brother and friend, Joshua Moscov, has died of leukemia. A graduate of the University of Missouri, summa cum laude, career in tech pr. An accomplished drummer and journalist, Josh was brilliant, witty, caring, with unique creativity and an eclectic array of talents. His passion for words and music will be remembered forever by family and friends. An unforgettable presence, gone too soon.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, 2020
