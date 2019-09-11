|
August 20, 1961 - July 17, 2019 Joshua Sol Bleier died in his sleep from complications of diabetes on July 17th, 2019 in Berkeley, California, at the age of 57. He was an extraordinary person and was beloved by so many. He was born on August 20th, 1961 in Los Angeles, California, to Merium Bleier and Dr. Robert George Bleier. He was raised in the San Fernando Valley and graduated from Chatsworth High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Information and Computer Science from U.C. Irvine, his Masters in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology and his Masters in Educational Technology from San Diego State University. Josh worked as a software engineer in the early days of Silicon Valley at IntelliCorp, KLA Instruments, KLA-Tencor and TIBCO Finance Technology. After earning his Education degree he worked as an Instructional Designer at San Diego Unified School District, a Training Lead at U.C. Berkeley, and a Course Developer and Learning Architect for Laureate International Universities and Populous Group. Josh was an ethical, big-hearted and extremely generous person. He had a giving spirit and was a true mensch. He wanted to make the world a better place, and worked hard to do so. Throughout his life he volunteered in whatever community he was living in. He provided literacy tutoring for at-risk youth for Project READ in Redwood City. He donated blood for most of his adult life. Josh's mother's struggle with Alzheimer's prompted him to become a Respite Care Volunteer for where he attended to the needs of dementia patients so that their primary caregiver could take a break. In the nineties, he volunteered for Community Impact in the San Francisco Bay Area where he managed the planning and implementation of a number of environmental and community improvement projects. He was a program instructor for Oakland Leaf Foundation and for the last three years devoted his time to the International Community School where he shared his technical expertise. Committed to preparing kids for tech savvy futures, he taught an after-school computer class for 4th and 5th graders at ICS that included coding and 3D printing. Josh treasured the time he spent working with the students and the teachers and was incredibly loved and appreciated. His volunteering even extended to his friends and family: as a self proclaimed 'computer geek' he graciously provided tech support to scores of us. Josh inherited his father's funny bone. He loved witty repartee and craved that connection and spark. With terrific agility, he could jump from clever quips, to absurdist jokes, to goofy punmanship. He always lit up the room and brought us great joy. Both his true loves, jazz and basketball could serve as apt metaphors for his irrepressible sense of humor: the improvisation, the passing of the ball, the quickness, the generosity, the showing off, the joy of the slam dunk and the nailed solo. He made people laugh all the time. Children loved Josh. He would fully engage them with his undivided attention and great energy and patience. He would behave younger than any of the kids he was with and that would throw them for a loop and delight them to no end. He was the quintessential 'uncle' to all the children within his sphere: exuberant, silly and sweet. He was the favorite, adored cousin and nephew in his extended family which includes many a 2nd cousin once removed. He forged lasting friendships, kept in touch and remained vital and present in so many people's lives. Besides computers, music was the love of his life. He chased jazz. He followed his favorite pianist, Kenny Barron all over the country to see him play. Josh started playing the trombone in junior high. As a senior in high school, he was a drum major, played in the jazz band and made it into the esteemed All City Band which performed in the Rose Bowl parade. In college he was a Jazz DJ for the radio station KUCI at UC Irvine, and later the general manager. After college Josh pursued drumming, which became his passion. In the last five years while living in Berkeley he took percussion classes at the California Jazz Conservatory. This led him to find like-minded musicians with whom he formed the jazz bands, "The 300 Club" and "Groovin' High Jazztet" and played local gigs. At SF JAZZ he was a volunteer usher, and saw many great concerts. He pursued what he loved whole heartedly. He is survived by his two adoring sisters, Alicia Ann and Gena Beth, his brother-in-law, Adam, his former wife Kathy and a big, beautiful parade of aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins once removed and devoted friends. He was celebrated and honored in a memorial service at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills on August 4th, 2019. He has left us utterly bereft and longing for his company. We will miss him everyday. We raise a glass of Diet Coke to him, and offer our ancient Hungarian family benediction: Iggy biggy bon-bons, Diggy, diggy, doo, Choogey, choogey chum chums, We love you. Josh, we love you with all our hearts and we will love you forever. You are part of us, you are with us. Oh, and there's a Kublai Khan on your head. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be made to International Community School-ICS in Oakland (https://www.ousd.org/ics) or The American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019