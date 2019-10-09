|
August 20, 1961 - July 17, 2019 Joshua Sol Bleier died in his sleep from complications of diabetes on July 17th, 2019 in Berkeley, California, at the age of 57. He was born on August 20th, 1961 in Los Angeles, California, to Merium Bleier and Dr. Robert George Bleier. He was raised in the San Fernando Valley and graduated from Chatsworth High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Information and Computer Science from U.C. Irvine, his Masters in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology and his Masters in Educational Technology from San Diego State University. Josh worked as a software engineer in the early days of Silicon Valley at IntelliCorp, KLA Instruments, KLA-Tencor and TIBCO Finance Technology. After earning his Education degree, he worked as an Instructional Designer at San Diego Unified School District, a Training Lead at U.C. Berkeley, and a Course Developer and Learning Architect for Laureate International Universities and Populous Group. Josh was an ethical, big-hearted and extremely generous person. He was a true mensch. Throughout his life, his giving, nurturing spirit led him to volunteer in each community he lived in. In the 1990s, he provided literacy tutoring for at-risk youth for Project READ in Redwood City and volunteered for Community Impact in San Francisco where he implemented a number of environmental and community improvement projects. In the 2000s, Josh's mother's struggle with Alzheimer's prompted him to become a Respite Care Volunteer for . Most recently he was a volunteer program instructor through the Oakland Education Fund and for the last three years devoted his time to International Community School where he shared his technical expertise teaching an elective computer class. Josh cherished the time he spent working with the students and the teachers. His volunteering even extended to a multitude of friends and family: as a self proclaimed 'computer geek' he graciously provided free and constant tech support. Josh inherited his father's funny bone and was renowned for his witty repartee. With terrific agility, he jumped from clever quips, to absurdist jokes, to goofy punmanship. He lit up the room with laughter and brought everyone great joy. Children loved Josh. He would fully engage them with his undivided attention and with great energy and patience. He was the quintessential 'uncle' to the kids within his sphere: exuberant, silly and sweet. He was the favorite, adored cousin and nephew in his extended family which includes many a 2nd cousin once removed. He was vital and present in so many people's lives. Besides computers, music was the love of his life. He chased jazz. He followed his favorite pianist, Kenny Barron all over the country to see him in concert. Josh started playing the trombone in junior high. As a senior in high school he was a drum major and made it into the esteemed All City Band. At UC Irvine he was a Jazz DJ for the radio station KUCI, and later became general manager. After college, Josh took up drumming and embraced Afro-Cuban jazz. In the last five years he took percussion classes at the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley. This led him to like-minded musicians with whom he formed several bands and played local gigs. He pursued his passions wholeheartedly. He is survived by his two adoring sisters, Alicia Ann and Gena Beth, his brother-in-law, Adam, his former wife Kathy and a big, beautiful parade of aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends. He was celebrated and honored in a memorial service at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills on August 4th, 2019. He has left us utterly heartbroken and longing for his company. We raise a glass of Diet Coke to him, and offer our ancient Hungarian family benediction: "Iggy biggy bon-bons, diggy, diggy, doo, choogey, choogey chum chums, we love you." We love you, Josh with all our hearts and we will love you forever. Oh, and there's a Kublai Khan on your head.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be made to International Community School-ICS in Oakland (https://www.ousd.org/ics) or The American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019