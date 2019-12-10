|
|
October 27, 1925 - November 3, 2019 Joyce Adele Field died at her home in Newport Beach on November 3rd, 2019 at the age of 94. Joyce was born on October 27, 1925 in Los Angeles and stayed in the area graduating from LA High. After graduating from USC with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism, she went on to get her teaching credentials and taught elementary school for 25 years in Simi Valley. After retiring, Joyce was very proud of all her accomplishments. She went back to school to further her education, and volunteered at several organizations until she was in her nineties. She taught English as a Second Language to students from many different countries, and she volunteered as a docent at both Getty Museums and at the Los Angeles Zoo. She was a born teacher, and being a docent and ESL teacher gave her immense satisfaction after she retired. Her love of animals was evident to all that knew her. She rescued numerous dogs and cats from shelters, and at times said that she loved animals more than people. Joyce loved to travel, and went all over the world impressed by how travel expands one's perspective. She especially enjoyed going to England and Ireland. Up until a few months before Joyce passed, her grandson Jason would come over to visit on Wednesday nights and she would enthusiastically prepare a full meal for the two of them which they always enjoyed. Joyce had a wicked sense of humor until the very end, which will be greatly missed. Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Lorraine (husband Charles) and Nancy (husband Ken), and her three cherished grandsons, Jason (wife Theresa), Michael, and Mathew. She will have a private service with family members. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019