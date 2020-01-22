|
April 21, 1929 - January 19, 2020 Joyce (Binder) Goodstein peacefully passed away on January 19th, 2020, surrounded by her two daughters, Wendy (Capen) Allen and Randi (Capen) Lieberman.Joyce was born in Los Angeles, California in 1929 to George and Evelyn Binder. After graduating from Fairfax High School, she spent a year at the University of Washington. Upon returning to Los Angeles she married and raised her daughters. Eventually she became involved in Democratic politics, attending JFK's inauguration and unfortunately was at the Ambassador Hotel the night of RFK's death.For over 25 years she volunteered every Monday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, giving her heart to a place that treated and cared for her throughout her life. Joyce was an avid golfer and exceptional gardening enthusiast. Her roses were leagues above the rest with a smell so intoxicating it covered the air around her. She found solace in her gardens, along with the many dogs she rescued, mothered and loved throughout her life.A lover of the written word, she never missed her morning newspaper, the newest historical biography or a classic piece of fiction. She was well versed in politics and interested in the ways of the world, which lead to lively discussions around the dinner table and a bounty of photo albums from her global adventures. An exceptional hostess, from soirees to thanksgiving, she had a gift for making every single person feel like they were home whether they were in a suit or a pair of sweats. Joyce was kind, sightful, warm and generous. A timeless woman whose smile could light up a room, her departure from this world will leave a mark not soon forgotten.She is survived by her loving family, daughters Wendy Allen and Randi Lieberman, grandchildren Westley (Sandra) Allen and Matthew (Jody) Allen, Erin and Kate Lieberman, as well as her two great-grandchildren Talia and Harper Allen.Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1-23-2020 at 1:00 pm in Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., CA 90045. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your favorite animal charity.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 22, 2020