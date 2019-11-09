Home

Joyce Davis Bender

September 15, 1927 - November 1, 2019 Joyce was a unique and special person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Joyce was a lover of life, always seeking travel and adventure. She maintained her quick wit, artistic endeavors and optimism until her last days. She is survived by son Daniel, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, sister, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Morton of 70 years, and son, Douglas. May we all aspire to live as full and interesting life as she had. Rest In Peace, we love you. Memorial services are to be held on 11/16/2019. Please email [email protected] for details.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
