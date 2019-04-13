January 9, 1933 - April 9, 2019 Joyce Gerlock died peacefully of complications of a stroke on April 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Robert Gerlock; two daughters Lynn Hubbell and Julie Buchenau; and five grandchildren: Stephanie, Tyler and Riley Hubbell and Kilian and Sadie Buchenau. She also leaves behind a brother Gerald Ford and two sisters, Jean Ford and Joan Dacres. Joyce was born in Cherokee, Iowa, to Ed and Dolores Ford in 1933. She migrated to California in 1957 to pursue a career in teaching. She moved to Granada Hills in 1967 where she taught second grade at Saint Euphrasia Catholic School from 1972 until her retirement in 1992. In addition to her normal duties Joyce also orchestrated the annual Christmas Musicale, which allowed the students to demonstrate their vocal skills to the delight of their parents. Joyce was loved by generations of youngsters and left the world a better place for having been in it. She is sorely missed. A memorial service for friends and family is pending. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2019