Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
View Map
Joyce H. Krawll


1923 - 2019
Joyce H. Krawll Obituary
June 18, 1923 - February 5, 2019 Widow of the late Cantor Edward Krawll of Temple Emanuel. Loving mother of Kathy Feinberg (Richard). Grandmother of Meredith Pettengill (William) and Lauren Feinberg (fiancé David Ryan). Joyce was a retiree of the State of California Employment Development Department. She spent over 70 years of service at Temple Emanuel as a pillar member. Services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary on Wednesday, February 13 at 11:00 am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
