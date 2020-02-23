|
1927 - 2020 Joyce Helen Penido died January 21, 2020 at her home in Pasadena, California, at the age of 92. Born in the Midwest, she moved to Beverly Hills at a young age, later attending Beverly Hills High School, Los Angeles City College and the Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. Joyce met John R.F. Penido while she was a student nurse and he was a medical intern at the hospital. Recognizing early in their courtship that each had found a soulmate, they were soon married. In fulfillment of her commitment to serve in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, Joyce worked as an operating room nurse until the birth of the first of their three children. After devoting herself completely to the care of her family and their home, she pursued her passion for interior design when the children were grown and gone. Always striving to do her best, she studied at Art Center College of Design and Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she earned a degree in Interior Design. During her 17-year career, she designed professional offices, churches and residences. Joyce served on the board of trustees of Fuller Theological Seminary for more than 30 years and the board of directors of the Presbyterian Lay Committee for more than 20 years. Other board appointments included the Assistance League of Pasadena, Cardiac League of Huntington Memorial Hospital, and Hospice of Pasadena. The Mannequins of the Assistance League of Southern California recognized her with the Eve Award for best dressed women. Among the many organizations she supported were The Huntington Library, LA County Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art. She was a Founder of The Music Center, member of The Blue Ribbon and Center Theater Group, and founding patron of the Norton Simon Art Museum. They were members of the Valley Hunt Club. In addition to a year in residence and many subsequent trips to Brazil, Joyce traveled with John to Central and South America, Africa, Western and Eastern Europe, China, Japan, the Bahamas, and the Hawaiian and Tuamotu Islands. She and John were married for 67 years until his death in 2016. She is survived by her adoring children, John and wife Lucy, Tony and wife Carol, Marcia and husband Louis Bonnabel, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private memorial service and burial were held. Gifts to Fuller Theological Seminary, The Salvation Army and Union Rescue Mission will honor her support for these favorite charities.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2020