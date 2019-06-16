January 11, 1935 - May 30, 2019 Joyce Grubs died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 84 in Rolling Hills, CA. Born in Gimli, Manitoba Canada, she moved to West Los Angeles in 1960 and to Rolling Hills in 1970. Joyce earned her degree as a registered nurse in at nursing college in Winnipeg and her pediatric nurse practitioner degree from CSULB. She thoroughly enjoyed her career in nursing and the opportunity to help others. Joyce will be remembered for her faith, strong, outgoing personality, energetic lifestyle and genuine care for others. She is survived by her husband Paul, her children Jon and Holly, her sister Marilyn and her brother Edward. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, June 19 at Rolling Hill Covenant Church, North Campus, 2221 Palos Verdes Drive North, Rolling Hills Estates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rolling Hills Covenant Church, for Joyce Grubs Memorial Fund. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary