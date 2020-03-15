|
October 19, 1932 - March 3, 2020 Joyce (Joy), 87, of Whitter, CA peacefully passed away in her sleep on the morning of March 3, 2020. The youngest of 3 children, and the only girl, she was born in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles on October 19, 1932, to Anthony and Anna Marella. She spent her early years on Lord Street, moving to Wilmar and eventually to Alhambra where she grew up, got married and raised a family. After the passing of her husband, Lee, in 1992, she moved to Covina with her oldest daughter, Vicki, to be closer to her brother, Frank (Babe). After Vicki's passing in 2011, Joy moved to Whittier, eventually living with her son, Russ until her passing.Joy was predeceased by her parents, her husband (Lee), brothers (Leonard and Frank) daughter (Vicki), and grandson (Andy). She is survived by children Michael (Jeanne), John (Linda), Russ (Maria) and Tina; grandchildren Rebecca, Tracy, Jackie, Tony, Lindsay, Paul Jeffrey, Matthew, Amanda, Ben, Nicholas and Sara; and great-grandchildren Finn, Jude, Thaddeus, Asher, Santino, Maxwell, Lennyx and Caius.Joy's rosary and memorial services were celebrated at the White Emerson Mortuary, 13304 Philadelphia St., Whitter on Friday, March 13th and 14th. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Resurrection Cemetery, 966 N. Potrero Grande Dr., Rosemead.Riposa in pace, Mamma! Ti amiamo!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 15, 2020