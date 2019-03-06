August 30, 1927 - February 20, 2019 Joyce Merry Hansen died on February 20th at the age of 91. Born in Los Angeles, Joyce attended Manual Arts High School in South Los Angeles, and later, UCLA. At UCLA she met George Hansen and they married in 1949. George and Joyce had five children: Kerry (Wiger), Eric, Kim (Berger), Gregg, and Kristen (Brakeman). Joyce volunteered with the Altar Guild at the Church of the Transfiguration in Arcadia, as well as the Assistance League. She enjoyed traveling with her husband George and had a fondness for UCLA basketball, professional tennis, and most especially, visiting with her ten grandchildren: Nate & Nick, Valerie & Michael, Nat, Stephanie & Ian, Kylie, Darcy & Callan, and three great-grandchildren: Jason & Devon, and Aaron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration (1881 S. First Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006) or the House Ear institute (2100 West Third Street, Suite 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019