November 25, 1942 - July 6, 2019 Joyce Noriko Usui –Curley, at age 76 years old sadly passed away on Saturday July the 6th, 2019 at Banner Del Webb Hospital in Sun City, Arizona. Joyce was born in Stockton, California on November 25th 1942 and was raised in Los Angeles by her deceased parents Henry Akira- Usui (Father) and Toshiko Usui (Mother). Joyce is survived by her husband Charles Edward Curley, her son Eric John Rodriguez, her sister Linda Akiko Quan (Francis) and nephews, Kevin & Ryan, &niece Karin & their families.Joyce has lived her entire life as a sweet, kind-hearted, loving, highly giving, and as an individual who always tried to find happiness and joy in just about anything. Joyce, found joy in loving all animals including all of her countless dogs and cats which she always called her, "babies." Additionally, she gave to charities such as St. Jude Children's Hospital, The Animal Humane Society, and to the Los Angeles Police & Fire Department(s). Joyce had countless interest and/or hobbies that she loved and valued during her life. Joyce enjoyed to read, work on her computer, cook, bake, enjoy arts & crafts, dance, and also watch her favorite t.v. shows such as the Martha Stewart, the Food Network, Japanese TV, Law & Order, and etc. Joyce further found herself giving a foster child the chance and opportunity to have a safe and loving home. Joyce enjoyed and loved to spend quality time with all of her family and friends. Joyce accomplished a lot during her life. She attended Los Angeles Community College, UCLA & USC earning her Bachelor's & Graduate degree in art and education as well as earning her Real Estate License in California. Moreover, Joyce had learned Japanese and had lived in Japan for years. Joyce, worked throughout several LAUSD school(s) middle and high school teaching to thousands and thousands of students throughout her career as an educator teaching ESL, Art, and being highly recognized for her outstanding dedication and hard work ethic to her school as a Bilingual Coordinator. Throughout the years and up until Joyce's passing she had been highly loved and cherished by countless students of hers acknowledging Joyce for how much of an impact she had made on their lives and how they were honored to call Joyce their second mother. Those who knew Joyce saw her as one of the sweetest, most loving person who always had a smile on her face and made those around her smile. Services will be held on July 19th 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary at 3888 Workman Mill Rd. Whittier, CA 90601 at Hillside Chapel, Gate 17. Contact Rose Hills Memorial & Cemetery at (562)-699-0921 for any questions. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 18, 2019