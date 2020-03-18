|
December 30, 1944 - March 6, 2020 On Friday, March 6, 2020, Joyce Weitzman Castagnola-Rios, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 75. Joyce had an illustrious career in the music industry as a Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing for Dreamworks Music, Virgin Records, and Concord Jazz. She worked side by side with The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul and many many others. Joyce also helped many hundreds of people in her work with recovery programs such as Narcotics Anonymous. It is here where she met her eternal love Frankie Rios. Together they were loved and respected by countless people through their support efforts. Joyce was widowed from Frankie, and leaves behind her only child Seth and his wife Nathalia, her grandchildren Sofia, Alyssa, Brooke, and Jett, her brother and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and many many friends. A memorial service will be held at Hollywood Forever funeral home in LA on May 16, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020