August 30, 1931 - December 26, 2018 Joycelyn, "Joyce", was 87 when she left this earth at her home in Studio City, CA. Joycelyn was born in Los Angeles, CA, to proud parents Arthur Madison Compton and Violet Eugenia (Telfer) Compton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Harold Russell, Jr., her sister Nancy Lou (Compton) Long and many dear and lifelong friends. Joycelyn attended John Marshall HS, graduating in 1949, and LACC. She began her professional life working for the County of Los Angeles. She left civil service to raise her children and later joined her husband in 1967 as the proud owner of a small North Hollywood business, Golden State Stationers, before retiring in 1993. She is survived by her children and grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019