Juanita Alvarez Montalvan passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 5, 2020.Juanita was born August 7, 1920 in Managua, Nicaragua to Emilio Alvarez Lejarza and Juana Montalvan Herdocia de Alvarez. A resident of Los Angeles since 1943, she is most remembered for her love of life, family and travel. She is survived by her daughter Janise Escobar (Eduardo) and granddaughter Jade Escobar as well as sisters, Esperanza (Jerry), Berta, Maya and Carmen, her Comadre Mireya Wharton and many beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store