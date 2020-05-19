Juanita Wells Alvarez Montalvan
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Alvarez Montalvan passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 5, 2020.Juanita was born August 7, 1920 in Managua, Nicaragua to Emilio Alvarez Lejarza and Juana Montalvan Herdocia de Alvarez. A resident of Los Angeles since 1943, she is most remembered for her love of life, family and travel. She is survived by her daughter Janise Escobar (Eduardo) and granddaughter Jade Escobar as well as sisters, Esperanza (Jerry), Berta, Maya and Carmen, her Comadre Mireya Wharton and many beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
