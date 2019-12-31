|
March 30, 1940 - December 19, 2019 Sister Judith Ann Murphy, CSJ, age 79, passed away on December 19, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born March 30, 1940 in San Francisco, CA, Sr. Judy entered community in 1959. She received her RN degree from Mount St. Mary's College (University) and was missioned to Lewiston, ID, as a pediatric nurse. While there she earned her Juris Doctorate at the University of Idaho at Moscow, which changed her direction in ministry. She shared her education and talents serving as General Counsel for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Sr. Judy is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Murphy; nephew Jim Murphy, nieces Mary Elizabeth, Jennifer, and Barbara; and cousin Mary Ann Gonzalez. Formerly Sister William Mary, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since 1966. Services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA, with Welcoming at 1:30pm, a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm, and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held the following day at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Judy Murphy, CSJ, may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019