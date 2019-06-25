Resources More Obituaries for Judith Brandt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Buckner Brandt

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 22, 1938 - June 9, 2019 Judith ("Judy") Brandt, 80, died Sunday, June 9th in Pasadena of leukemia. Born in Los Angeles in 1938, Judy's parents were Gordon and Elizabeth "Betty" Buckner. Judy graduated from Marlborough High School and received her B.A. in Education from the University of Southern California. At USC she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and in 1960 married Lawrence "Dick" Richards. In 1961 they had Wayne and settled in Los Angeles. Judy married Fred W. Brandt in 1964 and they had Keith in 1967. Fred and Judy moved to Pasadena in 1964 and raised their children there. Judy was an active community volunteer participating in the Junior League, the Chandler School, the Huntington Hospital, the Pasadena Mental Health Institute, and the Pasadena Art Alliance. A leader, she took senior positions in all organizations she joined. She was a board member at the Chandler School and devoted much of her time supporting her sons' school and sports activities. She helped found the Standard but Not Poor investment club in Pasadena. Always devoted to the arts, she later in her life painted and became involved in the Pasadena Art Alliance. She was a member of the Valley Hunt Club and spent her last year at the Villa Gardens Residences in Pasadena. Judy was best known for her gracious personality, clever wit, and loving heart. Fred and Judy loved to entertain friends and traveled frequently abroad with their close friends and family. A gifted listener, Judy was befriended by all due to her warmth, grace, and charm. Her humor always rose to the surface in her daily life which drew friends and family close to her. She was funny. She was endearing. She was kind. Most of all she enjoyed spending summers with her family in Laguna Beach. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and wife who was deeply committed to her family. Her sons always respected her high standards, strong family values, and commitment to her community. We will miss her enthusiasm for life and the laughter we all shared. Judy is survived by sons Wayne and Keith, daughters-in-law Lisa and Therasa, and grandchildren, Emily and Robert. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, on June 29, 2019, at All Saints Church in Pasadena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to the Huntington Hospital or the Pasadena Art Alliance. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries